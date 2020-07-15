All apartments in Brooklyn
42 South Oxford Street
42 South Oxford Street

42 South Oxford Street · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
*Available for Aug 1st*Beautiful classic Brooklyn apartment with high ceilings, exposed brick and hardwood flooring. This bright spacious unit affords plenty of open floor space along with abundant natural sunlight. The bedroom is unique located in an alcove with space for an elevated queen sized bed or ground level underneath the raised board (as seen in photos.) Enjoy a short half block stroll to Fort Greene Park, and close proximity to all of the great amenities that this neighborhood has to offer, including bars, restaurants, shops and of course all the trains.*NO BROKER FEE*Guarantors acceptedPets case by caseHeat and hot water includedTo schedule a viewing please email call or text for quick response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 South Oxford Street have any available units?
42 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 42 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 South Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 South Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 42 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 42 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 42 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 42 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
