42 South Oxford Street

*Available for Aug 1st*Beautiful classic Brooklyn apartment with high ceilings, exposed brick and hardwood flooring. This bright spacious unit affords plenty of open floor space along with abundant natural sunlight. The bedroom is unique located in an alcove with space for an elevated queen sized bed or ground level underneath the raised board (as seen in photos.) Enjoy a short half block stroll to Fort Greene Park, and close proximity to all of the great amenities that this neighborhood has to offer, including bars, restaurants, shops and of course all the trains.*NO BROKER FEE*Guarantors acceptedPets case by caseHeat and hot water includedTo schedule a viewing please email call or text for quick response.