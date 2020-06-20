42 Meserole Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Loft Lover's Delight. This ultra-modern and spacious luxury duplex loft features soaring 16ft. ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a full bath, and a private storage room with w/d hookup. A lofted mezzanine with full sized ceilings can easily be used as an office or second bedroom. Nothing spared in the kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone counter tops, and beautiful green sea-glass colored and wood cabinets in an open layout with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. You can escape in the bathrooms, with Kohler fixtures, modern design, and soaking tubs emanating a spa-like feel. The units come with an intercom system, and on the Steel entry doors an integrated bell and peephole. Soak in the sun up on the common roof deck shared by all where residents are equipped with electrical outlets, stainless steel grill and sink, plenty of lighting and even a water line. It s the perfect place to enjoy views of the Manhattan skyline. The location is convenient to the bus and the Lorimer L train, and the Broadway G, J, M, Z trains, in addition to being just a few short blocks from Williamsburg Bridge platform making the commute a breeze.Net rent advertised after a $1500 credit!