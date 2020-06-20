All apartments in Brooklyn
42 Meserole Street

42 Meserole Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Loft Lover's Delight. This ultra-modern and spacious luxury duplex loft features soaring 16ft. ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, a full bath, and a private storage room with w/d hookup. A lofted mezzanine with full sized ceilings can easily be used as an office or second bedroom. Nothing spared in the kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone counter tops, and beautiful green sea-glass colored and wood cabinets in an open layout with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. You can escape in the bathrooms, with Kohler fixtures, modern design, and soaking tubs emanating a spa-like feel. The units come with an intercom system, and on the Steel entry doors an integrated bell and peephole. Soak in the sun up on the common roof deck shared by all where residents are equipped with electrical outlets, stainless steel grill and sink, plenty of lighting and even a water line. It s the perfect place to enjoy views of the Manhattan skyline. The location is convenient to the bus and the Lorimer L train, and the Broadway G, J, M, Z trains, in addition to being just a few short blocks from Williamsburg Bridge platform making the commute a breeze.Net rent advertised after a $1500 credit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Meserole Street have any available units?
42 Meserole Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 42 Meserole Street have?
Some of 42 Meserole Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Meserole Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Meserole Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Meserole Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Meserole Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 42 Meserole Street offer parking?
No, 42 Meserole Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Meserole Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Meserole Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Meserole Street have a pool?
No, 42 Meserole Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Meserole Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Meserole Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Meserole Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Meserole Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Meserole Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Meserole Street does not have units with air conditioning.
