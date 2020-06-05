All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

418 MELROSE ST.

418 Melrose Street · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 Melrose Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Modern updated building located at the Morgan Ave L stopExperience Bushwick and East Williamsburg's many famous night life and art right around your doorstepThese spacious apartments were recently renovated and includes Large windows, Spacious open living room, Stainless steal kitchen appliances, Central air and heat, Hardwood floors, Video intercom system and in building laundry roomAmazing location - Showing by appointmentGuarantors acceptedPets allowed *upon approvalRoof deckLaundry in buildingCentral Air and Heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 MELROSE ST. have any available units?
418 MELROSE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 418 MELROSE ST. have?
Some of 418 MELROSE ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 MELROSE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
418 MELROSE ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 MELROSE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 418 MELROSE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 418 MELROSE ST. offer parking?
No, 418 MELROSE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 418 MELROSE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 MELROSE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 MELROSE ST. have a pool?
No, 418 MELROSE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 418 MELROSE ST. have accessible units?
No, 418 MELROSE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 MELROSE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 MELROSE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 MELROSE ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 MELROSE ST. has units with air conditioning.
