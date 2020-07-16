All apartments in Brooklyn
418 Grand Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

418 Grand Street

418 Grand Street · (347) 305-0380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious prime Williamsburg 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 queen sized bedrooms,a spacious living room and plenty of closet space. Galley kitchen has a window and all of the basics. Cats ok.The building is located on a lovely and quiet tree lined street just 3 blocks to the Lorimer/Metropolitan Ave L/G trains as well as 5 mins to the Marcy Ave J/M lines. Enjoy the convenience and creative vibrancy Williamsburg has to offer!Call, text or email for more information or for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Grand Street have any available units?
418 Grand Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 418 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Grand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Grand Street is pet friendly.
Does 418 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 418 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 418 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 418 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 418 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Grand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
