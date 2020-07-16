418 Grand Street

Amenities

This spacious prime Williamsburg 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 queen sized bedrooms,a spacious living room and plenty of closet space. Galley kitchen has a window and all of the basics. Cats ok.The building is located on a lovely and quiet tree lined street just 3 blocks to the Lorimer/Metropolitan Ave L/G trains as well as 5 mins to the Marcy Ave J/M lines. Enjoy the convenience and creative vibrancy Williamsburg has to offer!Call, text or email for more information or for a virtual tour!