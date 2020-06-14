All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

415 Red Hook Lane

415 Red Hook Ln · (212) 957-4100
Location

415 Red Hook Ln, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-F · Avail. now

$4,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
24hr concierge
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
shuffle board
bbq/grill
lobby
6 Weeks Free Rent!The Lane at Boerum Place mirrors its setting at the intersection of historic and contemporary Brooklyn with its striking facade of classic brick and contemporary glass window wall. Within a five-minutes to eight major subway lines and close to endless dining, entertainment, and retail amenities, The Lane gives urban living the ambiance of small-town convenience. Full-time concierge staff, landscaped rooftop terrace, playroom, and a multipurpose lounge add to the pleasures of living at The Lane. Oversized soundproof windows in living areas and bedrooms create bright, peaceful interiors with dramatic city views. Open kitchens are designed with custom-built cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Baths feature Italian porcelain tile paired with sleek Porcelanosa fixtures. All residences include custom solar window shades and Bosch washers and dryers. Amenities at The Lane offer a convenient and community-oriented lifestyle. Residents enter through an airy double-height lobby attended by a 24-hour concierge staff. The third-floor amenity level includes a fitness center with FitLink custom exercise programs, a playroom designed by renowned local educator Carmelo the Science Fellow and a club room with a spacious outdoor terrace. Residents also have access to a reading lounge as well as a furnished rooftop terrace with grills, shuffleboard and views of Downtown Brooklyn and the Manhattan skyline. At the edge of Boerum Hill, The Lane provides an ideal residential setting amid Brooklyn's cultural and historic districts. Residents enjoy proximity to the indie boutiques and classic architecture of Boerum Hill as well as the diverse restaurants and energetic vibe of Downtown Brooklyn. Nearby cultural destinations include Barclay's Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), ISSUE Project Room, Brooklyn Ballet and Dekalb Market Hall. Several major transit lines are only a few blocks away, making Manhattan-and the rest of the city easily accessible.(Price Reflects 1Month Free on a 1 Year Lease $4,695 Gross)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Red Hook Lane have any available units?
415 Red Hook Lane has a unit available for $4,108 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Red Hook Lane have?
Some of 415 Red Hook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Red Hook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
415 Red Hook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Red Hook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 415 Red Hook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 415 Red Hook Lane offer parking?
No, 415 Red Hook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 415 Red Hook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Red Hook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Red Hook Lane have a pool?
No, 415 Red Hook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 415 Red Hook Lane have accessible units?
No, 415 Red Hook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Red Hook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Red Hook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Red Hook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Red Hook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
