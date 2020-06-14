415 Red Hook Lane

Amenities

6 Weeks Free Rent!The Lane at Boerum Place mirrors its setting at the intersection of historic and contemporary Brooklyn with its striking facade of classic brick and contemporary glass window wall. Within a five-minutes to eight major subway lines and close to endless dining, entertainment, and retail amenities, The Lane gives urban living the ambiance of small-town convenience. Full-time concierge staff, landscaped rooftop terrace, playroom, and a multipurpose lounge add to the pleasures of living at The Lane. Oversized soundproof windows in living areas and bedrooms create bright, peaceful interiors with dramatic city views. Open kitchens are designed with custom-built cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Baths feature Italian porcelain tile paired with sleek Porcelanosa fixtures. All residences include custom solar window shades and Bosch washers and dryers. Amenities at The Lane offer a convenient and community-oriented lifestyle. Residents enter through an airy double-height lobby attended by a 24-hour concierge staff. The third-floor amenity level includes a fitness center with FitLink custom exercise programs, a playroom designed by renowned local educator Carmelo the Science Fellow and a club room with a spacious outdoor terrace. Residents also have access to a reading lounge as well as a furnished rooftop terrace with grills, shuffleboard and views of Downtown Brooklyn and the Manhattan skyline. At the edge of Boerum Hill, The Lane provides an ideal residential setting amid Brooklyn's cultural and historic districts. Residents enjoy proximity to the indie boutiques and classic architecture of Boerum Hill as well as the diverse restaurants and energetic vibe of Downtown Brooklyn. Nearby cultural destinations include Barclay's Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), ISSUE Project Room, Brooklyn Ballet and Dekalb Market Hall. Several major transit lines are only a few blocks away, making Manhattan-and the rest of the city easily accessible.(Price Reflects 1Month Free on a 1 Year Lease $4,695 Gross)