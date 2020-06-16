415 East 17th Street

Amenities

Large Studio Available now.



Beautiful studio apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



Nestled in the heart of Ditmas Park is 415 E 17th Street, a beautiful pre war elevator building only two blocks from the Q train Cortelyou Rd subway station. Around the corner is Courtelyou Rd, where neighborhood residents enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops and nightlife in Ditmas Park. Start your day with a cup of coffee from Cafe Madeline, grab lunch at the Farm on Adderley with a beautiful rustic setting and end your day with tapas and wine at The Castello Plan. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including Key Food Supermarket and Duane Reade only one block from your new home. The property also features a communal laundry room for tenants convenience. Pets welcome!