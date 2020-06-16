All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 415 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
415 East 17th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

415 East 17th Street

415 East 17th Street · (212) 729-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

415 East 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-H · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large Studio Available now.

Beautiful studio apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Nestled in the heart of Ditmas Park is 415 E 17th Street, a beautiful pre war elevator building only two blocks from the Q train Cortelyou Rd subway station. Around the corner is Courtelyou Rd, where neighborhood residents enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops and nightlife in Ditmas Park. Start your day with a cup of coffee from Cafe Madeline, grab lunch at the Farm on Adderley with a beautiful rustic setting and end your day with tapas and wine at The Castello Plan. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including Key Food Supermarket and Duane Reade only one block from your new home. The property also features a communal laundry room for tenants convenience. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 East 17th Street have any available units?
415 East 17th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 East 17th Street have?
Some of 415 East 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 East 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 East 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 415 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 415 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 415 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 415 East 17th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity