415 Beverley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Beverley Towers and your oversized, beautifully appointed one bedroom, one bathroom home. Enter into this sun-drenched corner apartment into the expansive living and dining room, measuring over 30 feet long and a wall full of windows and hardwood throughout. The full sized kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas stove range built in microwave and cabinetry. The bedroom easily fits a king sized bed and is complete with unique and charming picture windowsfrench doors. Apartment 2F has four large closets making for plenty of storage space.

Located on a quiet, tree-lined street, Beverley Towers is a full service co-op buildingin Kensington with a 24-hour doorman and laundry in the building. Minutes to the Ocean Parkway bike path and the F/G subway line, commuting throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens is a breeze. Sorry, no pets allowed.,this prime Kensington one bedroom coop in a 24 hour doorman building has both desirability and affordability. from the entry foyer is a spacious dinning area open to living room. the renovated windowed galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances a dishwasher. apartment has hardwood floors, plenty of closet space. live in super, laundry room and storage in basement. close to transportation, shopping and restaurants. this is a must see apartment.