All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 415 Beverley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
415 Beverley Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

415 Beverley Road

415 Beverley Road · (908) 642-4397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

415 Beverley Road, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Beverley Towers and your oversized, beautifully appointed one bedroom, one bathroom home. Enter into this sun-drenched corner apartment into the expansive living and dining room, measuring over 30 feet long and a wall full of windows and hardwood throughout. The full sized kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas stove range built in microwave and cabinetry. The bedroom easily fits a king sized bed and is complete with unique and charming picture windowsfrench doors. Apartment 2F has four large closets making for plenty of storage space.
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street, Beverley Towers is a full service co-op buildingin Kensington with a 24-hour doorman and laundry in the building. Minutes to the Ocean Parkway bike path and the F/G subway line, commuting throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens is a breeze. Sorry, no pets allowed.,this prime Kensington one bedroom coop in a 24 hour doorman building has both desirability and affordability. from the entry foyer is a spacious dinning area open to living room. the renovated windowed galley kitchen has stainless steel appliances a dishwasher. apartment has hardwood floors, plenty of closet space. live in super, laundry room and storage in basement. close to transportation, shopping and restaurants. this is a must see apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Beverley Road have any available units?
415 Beverley Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Beverley Road have?
Some of 415 Beverley Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Beverley Road currently offering any rent specials?
415 Beverley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Beverley Road pet-friendly?
No, 415 Beverley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 415 Beverley Road offer parking?
Yes, 415 Beverley Road offers parking.
Does 415 Beverley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Beverley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Beverley Road have a pool?
No, 415 Beverley Road does not have a pool.
Does 415 Beverley Road have accessible units?
No, 415 Beverley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Beverley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Beverley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Beverley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Beverley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 415 Beverley Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity