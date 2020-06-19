41 Duffield Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

Occupy the entire 3rd floor of this beautiful, 20 foot wide, brick townhouse on a charming block in Bridge Plaza, Downtown Brooklyn; at the nexus of DUMBO, Vinegar Hill and Fort Greene. This light-filled, renovated, pin-drop quiet, two-bedroom apartment will impress. It boasts methodically curated finishes; featuring stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, wood floors, and a decorative brick fireplace. There is a skylight in the bathroom, plus a washer/dryer conveniently located on the same floor, which is shared with only the 2nd floor apartment.



This convenient location is close to numerous subway lines (A,C,F,R,2,3,4,5), City Point, Alamo Drafthouse, Target, Century 21, DeKalb Food Hall, Farmers Market, and several parks including Cadman Plaza Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Steps away from restaurants, groceries, parking, Citi Bike, gyms, playgrounds and entertainment.



Heat included.

Pets allowed, on approval.