All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 41 Duffield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
41 Duffield Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

41 Duffield Street

41 Duffield Street · (917) 207-1994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Occupy the entire 3rd floor of this beautiful, 20 foot wide, brick townhouse on a charming block in Bridge Plaza, Downtown Brooklyn; at the nexus of DUMBO, Vinegar Hill and Fort Greene. This light-filled, renovated, pin-drop quiet, two-bedroom apartment will impress. It boasts methodically curated finishes; featuring stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, wood floors, and a decorative brick fireplace. There is a skylight in the bathroom, plus a washer/dryer conveniently located on the same floor, which is shared with only the 2nd floor apartment.

This convenient location is close to numerous subway lines (A,C,F,R,2,3,4,5), City Point, Alamo Drafthouse, Target, Century 21, DeKalb Food Hall, Farmers Market, and several parks including Cadman Plaza Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Steps away from restaurants, groceries, parking, Citi Bike, gyms, playgrounds and entertainment.

Heat included.
Pets allowed, on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Duffield Street have any available units?
41 Duffield Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Duffield Street have?
Some of 41 Duffield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Duffield Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Duffield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Duffield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Duffield Street is pet friendly.
Does 41 Duffield Street offer parking?
Yes, 41 Duffield Street does offer parking.
Does 41 Duffield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Duffield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Duffield Street have a pool?
No, 41 Duffield Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Duffield Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Duffield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Duffield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Duffield Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Duffield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Duffield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 41 Duffield Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity