Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Fully renovated 2 bedroom with tons of natural sunlight and elegant finishes throughout. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful skylight in living room brightens up the entire space. All utilities are included.



Located on Cornelia street between Irving ave and Wyckoff ave. Within easy reach to the Myrtle/Wyckoff L and M Train stations and the Halsey L train station.



Available on October 1, 2020.



Call, text or email anytime to schedule a private showing.