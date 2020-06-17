404 Park Place

Amenities

RENOVATED 1800 SQFT 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH 1000 SQFT OUTDOOR SPACE IN PRIME PROSPECT HEIGHTS !!!!! Beautifully renovated duplex apartment, brand new kitchen, granite counters, new appliances, extra deep garden with basketball court, stained glass, mahogany pocket doors, wainscotting, laundry room with brand new washer dryer. Live grandly in this 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Cats are OK, no dogs please. this duplex gets plenty of light comes with hardwood floors 2 entrances high ceilings and tons of details, This is a must see apartment.