Brooklyn, NY
404 Park Place
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

404 Park Place

404 Park Place · (718) 832-4155
Location

404 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit DUPLEX · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
RENOVATED 1800 SQFT 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH 1000 SQFT OUTDOOR SPACE IN PRIME PROSPECT HEIGHTS !!!!! Beautifully renovated duplex apartment, brand new kitchen, granite counters, new appliances, extra deep garden with basketball court, stained glass, mahogany pocket doors, wainscotting, laundry room with brand new washer dryer. Live grandly in this 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Cats are OK, no dogs please. this duplex gets plenty of light comes with hardwood floors 2 entrances high ceilings and tons of details, This is a must see apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Park Place have any available units?
404 Park Place has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Park Place have?
Some of 404 Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
404 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 404 Park Place offer parking?
No, 404 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 404 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Park Place have a pool?
No, 404 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 404 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 404 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
