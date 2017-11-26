All apartments in Brooklyn
404 Clinton Avenue
404 Clinton Avenue

404 Clinton Avenue · (212) 709-8079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Mansion Housein Historical Clinton HillFeaturing a 1 Bedroom Apartmentwith Wood Floors Spacious Living/Dining Room and aWorking Wood Burning FireplaceLocated on a Beautiful Tree Lined Block full of Amazing Archetecture2 Blocks to the C or G Trains at the Clinton/Washington StationIn the Center of Everything Clinton Hill & Fort Greene has to offer. Shops, Restaurants, Farmers Market, Boutiques and all the services you will need(Grocery, Laundry, Dry Cleaning, etc.) .Ten minute Walk to Fort Greene Parks Huge Lawn, BAM and Atlantic Terminal Mall/Station, where you can catch the 2, 3, 4, 5, C, G, B, Q, D, M ,N, R and LIRR Trains.You can also walk to Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens, Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, Long Island University, Downtown Brooklyn and many other sites all less than 15 Minutes. In Clinton Hill neighboring Fort Greene, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn Heights & Dumbo aprg1074

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Clinton Avenue have any available units?
404 Clinton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 404 Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Clinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 404 Clinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 404 Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 404 Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 404 Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Clinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Clinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Clinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
