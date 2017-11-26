404 Clinton Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful Mansion Housein Historical Clinton HillFeaturing a 1 Bedroom Apartmentwith Wood Floors Spacious Living/Dining Room and aWorking Wood Burning FireplaceLocated on a Beautiful Tree Lined Block full of Amazing Archetecture2 Blocks to the C or G Trains at the Clinton/Washington StationIn the Center of Everything Clinton Hill & Fort Greene has to offer. Shops, Restaurants, Farmers Market, Boutiques and all the services you will need(Grocery, Laundry, Dry Cleaning, etc.) .Ten minute Walk to Fort Greene Parks Huge Lawn, BAM and Atlantic Terminal Mall/Station, where you can catch the 2, 3, 4, 5, C, G, B, Q, D, M ,N, R and LIRR Trains.You can also walk to Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens, Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, Long Island University, Downtown Brooklyn and many other sites all less than 15 Minutes. In Clinton Hill neighboring Fort Greene, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Brooklyn Heights & Dumbo aprg1074