400 Lincoln Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

Location, location, location! Welcome home to this charming one bedroom in prime Prospect Heights! The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout and an entirely custom renovated kitchen with top of the line appliances (including dishwasher) and expanded limestone counter tops and solid wood cabinet space. Upon entering this stately pre-war co-op, you will be greeted by its gracious marble foyer and courtyard. The building is pet friendly, has a bike room, laundry in basement and offers private storage room for a small fee. Out your door the best of Brooklyn awaits: Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Library, Botanical Gardens and Washington and Franklin Avenues with their array of shops, restaurants, and happening bars. Easy access to 2, 3, 4, 5, and S trains.