Brooklyn, NY
400 Lincoln Pl
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

400 Lincoln Pl

400 Lincoln Place · (718) 613-2039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1I · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Location, location, location! Welcome home to this charming one bedroom in prime Prospect Heights! The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout and an entirely custom renovated kitchen with top of the line appliances (including dishwasher) and expanded limestone counter tops and solid wood cabinet space. Upon entering this stately pre-war co-op, you will be greeted by its gracious marble foyer and courtyard. The building is pet friendly, has a bike room, laundry in basement and offers private storage room for a small fee. Out your door the best of Brooklyn awaits: Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Library, Botanical Gardens and Washington and Franklin Avenues with their array of shops, restaurants, and happening bars. Easy access to 2, 3, 4, 5, and S trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Lincoln Pl have any available units?
400 Lincoln Pl has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Lincoln Pl have?
Some of 400 Lincoln Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Lincoln Pl currently offering any rent specials?
400 Lincoln Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Lincoln Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Lincoln Pl is pet friendly.
Does 400 Lincoln Pl offer parking?
No, 400 Lincoln Pl does not offer parking.
Does 400 Lincoln Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Lincoln Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Lincoln Pl have a pool?
No, 400 Lincoln Pl does not have a pool.
Does 400 Lincoln Pl have accessible units?
No, 400 Lincoln Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Lincoln Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Lincoln Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Lincoln Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Lincoln Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
