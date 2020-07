Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Amazing 3 bedroom duplex with 3 different balconies. That's right! 3 different balconies! You have a balcony off of every bedroom. Each bedroom is also quite large. You'll find a renovated kitchen with all the fixings. Plenty of space here! Don't miss out! Oh yeah, you're also in the middle of Clinton Hill and Bedstuy border. Don't miss this one!Email anytime for more information. #realestatedoneright***Video tour available upon request!!!***