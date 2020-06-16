All apartments in Brooklyn
388 Pacific Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

388 Pacific Street

388 Pacific Street · (646) 209-1675
Location

388 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic and charming Boerum Hill townhouse duplex plus a lower level rec room available for rent! Enter into the apartment on the parlor level, grand and welcoming with high ceilings, intricate crown moldings, original plank hardwood floors, and natural sunlight streaming in from the north and south-facing windows. The updated kitchen is open, airy and provides ample storage. Just off the kitchen is a glass door leading to a private outdoor deck and backyard--perfect for enjoying the solitude of the leafy green garden. Pass the Moroccan tiled half bath and just downstairs is the master bedroom with access to a second private deck and the huge 54-foot back garden. There are two more cleverly configured and creatively designed bedrooms connected with a real porthole! In addition, an efficiently designed office and sunny full bath. Below is an open lower level, which currently serves as a rec room/guest room complete with laundry and additional storage.

388 Pacific Street is in the heart of Boerum Hill, close to the shops, restaurants and boutiques of Atlantic Avenue, as well as the A/C/2/3 trains and Atlantic Terminal. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. May 1 start date. Call for details!,Classic and charming Boerum Hill townhouse duplex plus lower level rec room now available. Enter into the apartment on the parlor level, grand and welcoming with high ceilings, intricate crown mouldings, original plank hardwood floors, and natural sunlight streaming in from the north and south-facing windows. The updated kitchen is open, airy and provides ample storage. Just off the kitchen is a glass door leading to a private outdoor deck and backyard--perfect for enjoying the solitude of the leafy green garden. Just downstairs is the master bedroom with access to the back garden, two cleverly configured bedrooms, separate office and full bath. Below is an open lower level, which currently serves as a rec room/guest room.

388 Pacific Street is in the heart of Boerum Hill, close to the shops, restaurants and boutiques of Atlantic Avenue, as well as the A/C/2/3 trains and Atlantic Terminal. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. August 1 start available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Pacific Street have any available units?
388 Pacific Street has a unit available for $8,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 388 Pacific Street have?
Some of 388 Pacific Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
388 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 388 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 388 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 388 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 388 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 388 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 388 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 388 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 388 Pacific Street has units with air conditioning.
