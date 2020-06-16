Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic and charming Boerum Hill townhouse duplex plus a lower level rec room available for rent! Enter into the apartment on the parlor level, grand and welcoming with high ceilings, intricate crown moldings, original plank hardwood floors, and natural sunlight streaming in from the north and south-facing windows. The updated kitchen is open, airy and provides ample storage. Just off the kitchen is a glass door leading to a private outdoor deck and backyard--perfect for enjoying the solitude of the leafy green garden. Pass the Moroccan tiled half bath and just downstairs is the master bedroom with access to a second private deck and the huge 54-foot back garden. There are two more cleverly configured and creatively designed bedrooms connected with a real porthole! In addition, an efficiently designed office and sunny full bath. Below is an open lower level, which currently serves as a rec room/guest room complete with laundry and additional storage.



388 Pacific Street is in the heart of Boerum Hill, close to the shops, restaurants and boutiques of Atlantic Avenue, as well as the A/C/2/3 trains and Atlantic Terminal. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. May 1 start date. Call for details!



388 Pacific Street is in the heart of Boerum Hill, close to the shops, restaurants and boutiques of Atlantic Avenue, as well as the A/C/2/3 trains and Atlantic Terminal. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas. August 1 start available.