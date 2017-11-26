All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

388 Bridge Street

388 Bridge Street · (212) 941-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

388 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33A · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
Warm sunlight from the blue sky, golden reflection of the sun set from the ocean, as well as the mesmerizing wide open ocean view and the view of Statue of Liberty, and Manhattan Skyline view which make this beautiful apartment one of the best 2BR/2 Bath in this luxury building. With 3 exposures ( South, West and North ), spacious living room and bed rooms, beautiful wide prank wood floor through out the apartment, kitchen comes with high end appliances and have washer and dryer. 24HR doorman and live-in building manager, building has lots of amenities which includes SKY Lounge, Roof Deck with BBQ, Gym, play room, Media Room, Outdoor Terrace with landscaped garden and Grill, Storage, Bike Room, as well as a Garage. surrounded by shopping and dining area, with retailers like Macy's, Whole Food, Apple Store, Century 21 and restaurants like Junior and Shake Shack, also supermarket is located just 2 blocks from the building, and the coming Willoughby Park, this is one of the best homes to live in Downtown Brooklyn, did I mention the subway station is right around the corner? Easy access to multiple subway lines makes transportation convenient. Please come experience the beautiful view from this great apartment and make it your new home! Please note that the photos with furniture were virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Bridge Street have any available units?
388 Bridge Street has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 388 Bridge Street have?
Some of 388 Bridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
388 Bridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 388 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 388 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 388 Bridge Street does offer parking.
Does 388 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 Bridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 388 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 388 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 388 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 388 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 388 Bridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
