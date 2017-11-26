388 Bridge Street

Amenities

Warm sunlight from the blue sky, golden reflection of the sun set from the ocean, as well as the mesmerizing wide open ocean view and the view of Statue of Liberty, and Manhattan Skyline view which make this beautiful apartment one of the best 2BR/2 Bath in this luxury building. With 3 exposures ( South, West and North ), spacious living room and bed rooms, beautiful wide prank wood floor through out the apartment, kitchen comes with high end appliances and have washer and dryer. 24HR doorman and live-in building manager, building has lots of amenities which includes SKY Lounge, Roof Deck with BBQ, Gym, play room, Media Room, Outdoor Terrace with landscaped garden and Grill, Storage, Bike Room, as well as a Garage. surrounded by shopping and dining area, with retailers like Macy's, Whole Food, Apple Store, Century 21 and restaurants like Junior and Shake Shack, also supermarket is located just 2 blocks from the building, and the coming Willoughby Park, this is one of the best homes to live in Downtown Brooklyn, did I mention the subway station is right around the corner? Easy access to multiple subway lines makes transportation convenient. Please come experience the beautiful view from this great apartment and make it your new home! Please note that the photos with furniture were virtually staged.