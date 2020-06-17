382 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Gut renovated 1 bedroom in recent condo conversion with SIX closets! This unit features an open floor plan with a generous living area, spacious bedroom and solid oak hardwood floors throughout. The windowed kitchen features quartz counter tops, peninsula stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting. The windowed bathroom features extra large subway tiles.This beautiful new apartment is located in a well kept pre-war elevator building in one of Brooklyn's most vibrant areas just seconds from the 2, 3, 4 & 5 lines, as well as the Franklin Avenue Shuttle. The Brooklyn Museum & Botanical Gardens right in your backyard! NOTE: Available for July 15 move in, There is a 1 month fee for this rental.