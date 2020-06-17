All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 382 Eastern Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
382 Eastern Parkway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

382 Eastern Parkway

382 Eastern Pkwy · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

382 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Gut renovated 1 bedroom in recent condo conversion with SIX closets! This unit features an open floor plan with a generous living area, spacious bedroom and solid oak hardwood floors throughout. The windowed kitchen features quartz counter tops, peninsula stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting. The windowed bathroom features extra large subway tiles.This beautiful new apartment is located in a well kept pre-war elevator building in one of Brooklyn's most vibrant areas just seconds from the 2, 3, 4 & 5 lines, as well as the Franklin Avenue Shuttle. The Brooklyn Museum & Botanical Gardens right in your backyard! NOTE: Available for July 15 move in, There is a 1 month fee for this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
382 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 382 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 382 Eastern Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
382 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 382 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 382 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 382 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 382 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 382 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 382 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 382 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Eastern Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 382 Eastern Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity