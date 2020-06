Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher

Beautiful 2 bedroom located on the top floor in Park Slope. The floors have original hardwood floors. Each room is very similar in size. Both rooms receive nice light and have great closet space. Each bedroom fits a queen size bed. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher and is open concept style. The living room has exposed brick and fits a couch and entertainment center easily. In front of the kitchen you will be able to place a butcher block or eat in table. Contact me now to set up a virtual tour of this apartment. This unit will not last!