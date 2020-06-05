All apartments in Brooklyn
381 Quincy Street
381 Quincy Street

381 Quincy Street · (718) 840-2757
Location

381 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful apartment in a boutique luxury building in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn! The home features high ceilings, large windows with excellent light exposure, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, hardwood floors, new bathroom, video intercom and much more. The building sits on a quiet tree-lined block near the park. Steps from transportation, coffee shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, groceries and all those neighborhood amenities that make Bed-Stuy one of Brooklyn's coveted destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Quincy Street have any available units?
381 Quincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 381 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
381 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 381 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 381 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 381 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 381 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Quincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 381 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 381 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 381 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Quincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
