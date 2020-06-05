381 Quincy Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautiful apartment in a boutique luxury building in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn! The home features high ceilings, large windows with excellent light exposure, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, hardwood floors, new bathroom, video intercom and much more. The building sits on a quiet tree-lined block near the park. Steps from transportation, coffee shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, groceries and all those neighborhood amenities that make Bed-Stuy one of Brooklyn's coveted destinations.