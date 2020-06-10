All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

380 Marcus Garvey Blvd

380 Marcus Garvey Boulevard · (718) 400-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

380 Marcus Garvey Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 380 Marcus Garvey, a magnificent new apartment with stunning renovations perfectly pairing old-world charm with contemporary design. A spacious duplex complete with 2 full marble bathrooms and central air/heat.This bright & sunny brownstone is located in the historic Stuyvesant Heights section of Bed Stuy on one of the neighborhood's most picturesque brownstone blocks.Surrounded by beautiful old-world architecture and centrally located within blocks of the ACG trains for easy commuting.Bedford-Stuyvesant is bustling with cultural attractions and dining destinations. A few notable ones that are just blocks away include Herbert Von King Park, Saraghina's, Peaches, Toad Style, L' Antagoniste, Grandchamps Kitchen & Market, Chez Oskar, Bed-Vyne Brew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd have any available units?
380 Marcus Garvey Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
380 Marcus Garvey Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd offer parking?
No, 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd have a pool?
No, 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd have accessible units?
No, 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 380 Marcus Garvey Blvd has units with air conditioning.
