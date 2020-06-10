380 Marcus Garvey Blvd

Amenities

Welcome to 380 Marcus Garvey, a magnificent new apartment with stunning renovations perfectly pairing old-world charm with contemporary design. A spacious duplex complete with 2 full marble bathrooms and central air/heat.This bright & sunny brownstone is located in the historic Stuyvesant Heights section of Bed Stuy on one of the neighborhood's most picturesque brownstone blocks.Surrounded by beautiful old-world architecture and centrally located within blocks of the ACG trains for easy commuting.Bedford-Stuyvesant is bustling with cultural attractions and dining destinations. A few notable ones that are just blocks away include Herbert Von King Park, Saraghina's, Peaches, Toad Style, L' Antagoniste, Grandchamps Kitchen & Market, Chez Oskar, Bed-Vyne Brew.