38 Seeley Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

38 Seeley Street

38 Seeley Street · (718) 832-4159
Location

38 Seeley Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Working from home? Tired of high rise living? Move to Windsor Terrace enjoy country living in the city. Fresh air and space! Leave that downtown 2 bedroom and trade up to a 4 bedroom duplex with exclusive use of the over sized yard ready for July 1 occupancy. Semi attached house. Live large in this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath garden and parlor floor duplex. One large bedroom and full bath on upper floor and 3 large bedrooms and full bath on garden level. The modern eat in windowed kitchen and large dining room is the heart of this home. Wonderful pre war details, wood floors, high ceilings 11 ft. Parlor 9 ft.on the garden floor, with 3 exposures. Enjoy the large sunny landscaped south garden with large patio. Laundry in unit. Entry on parlor floor and garden level. On a very friendly and quiet street located mid block between McDonald Ave and 20th St. ample on street parking. F or G train at Fort Hamilton Pkwy Station. Park and playground nearby. Shopping on Prospect Ave, McDonald Ave and 9th Ave. Dogs on approval only sorry No cats, 2 year lease available. Fuel surcharge based on usage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Seeley Street have any available units?
38 Seeley Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Seeley Street have?
Some of 38 Seeley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Seeley Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Seeley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Seeley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Seeley Street is pet friendly.
Does 38 Seeley Street offer parking?
No, 38 Seeley Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 Seeley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Seeley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Seeley Street have a pool?
No, 38 Seeley Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Seeley Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Seeley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Seeley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Seeley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Seeley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Seeley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
