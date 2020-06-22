38 Seeley Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Working from home? Tired of high rise living? Move to Windsor Terrace enjoy country living in the city. Fresh air and space! Leave that downtown 2 bedroom and trade up to a 4 bedroom duplex with exclusive use of the over sized yard ready for July 1 occupancy. Semi attached house. Live large in this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath garden and parlor floor duplex. One large bedroom and full bath on upper floor and 3 large bedrooms and full bath on garden level. The modern eat in windowed kitchen and large dining room is the heart of this home. Wonderful pre war details, wood floors, high ceilings 11 ft. Parlor 9 ft.on the garden floor, with 3 exposures. Enjoy the large sunny landscaped south garden with large patio. Laundry in unit. Entry on parlor floor and garden level. On a very friendly and quiet street located mid block between McDonald Ave and 20th St. ample on street parking. F or G train at Fort Hamilton Pkwy Station. Park and playground nearby. Shopping on Prospect Ave, McDonald Ave and 9th Ave. Dogs on approval only sorry No cats, 2 year lease available. Fuel surcharge based on usage