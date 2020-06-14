379 Broadway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system elevator gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

Looking for a stunning two bedroom two bathroom with a private balcony and a walk-in closet? The apartment is complete with condo-grade finishes and full amenities. As you enter, you are greeted with beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows and a sun-drenched open concept living space looking out to Brooklyn and Manhattan. The chef's kitchen boasts full-sized, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, expansive stone counter-tops and custom cabinetry. Both bedrooms comfortably fit queen size beds and feature two windows and large closet space. Other features include surround sound and HVAC AC/Heating units in each room, city windows making the apartment extremely quiet and independent alarm system! No detail has been overlooked in the apartment or the building itself. This is a new elevator building with a fully equipt fitness center, common terrace with grilling area and a spacious laundry room. Four-legged friends welcome.