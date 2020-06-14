All apartments in Brooklyn
379 Broadway
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

379 Broadway

379 Broadway · (917) 732-3747
Location

379 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Looking for a stunning two bedroom two bathroom with a private balcony and a walk-in closet? The apartment is complete with condo-grade finishes and full amenities. As you enter, you are greeted with beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows and a sun-drenched open concept living space looking out to Brooklyn and Manhattan. The chef's kitchen boasts full-sized, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, expansive stone counter-tops and custom cabinetry. Both bedrooms comfortably fit queen size beds and feature two windows and large closet space. Other features include surround sound and HVAC AC/Heating units in each room, city windows making the apartment extremely quiet and independent alarm system! No detail has been overlooked in the apartment or the building itself. This is a new elevator building with a fully equipt fitness center, common terrace with grilling area and a spacious laundry room. Four-legged friends welcome.,How about a huge 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with a private balcony and huge closets? The apartment is complete with condo like finishes and amenities. As you enter, you are greeted with beautiful floor to ceiling windows and a sun-drenched open concept living space looking out to Brooklyn. The chef's kitchen boasts full sized, professional grade, stainless-steel appliances, expansive stone counter-tops, and custom cabinetry. The master bedroom fits a king set and the second queen. Both bedrooms feature two windows and house large closets. Other features include HVAC AC/Heating units in bedrooms and living room as well as surround sound installed throughout the apartment with iPod docs, exposed beam ceilings, city windows making the apartment extremely quiet, and individual alarm system! No detail has been over looked both in the apartment and the building itself. This is a brand new building with elevator, fitness center, common terrace with grilling area and a laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Broadway have any available units?
379 Broadway has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 379 Broadway have?
Some of 379 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
379 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 379 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 379 Broadway offer parking?
No, 379 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 379 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Broadway have a pool?
No, 379 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 379 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 379 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 379 Broadway has units with air conditioning.
