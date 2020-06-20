374 Clinton Street

Amenities

The opportunity to live in a 25 wide townhouse with three exposures, 4 to 6 bedrooms, 2700 SF inside, two amazing outdoor spaces, and two parking spaces right next door is a truly unprecedented opportunity. If light, convenience, space, privacy and quiet are what you crave, there is simply no rental in Cobble Hill that can compare to this stunning property. Recently painted, and ready for you to drive up, and move right in. One of the parking spaces is inside a garage, and the other is outside. They are both located in the lot right next to the property for maximum convenience. Immediate occupancy and pet friendly.Enter into the first floor of the duplex where you will enjoy four bedrooms, including an ensuite bedroom/bath with a fireplace, and a second full bathroom. There is even a deck off the master suite for quiet contemplation. Use this floor as 4-bedrooms, or take one of the bedrooms back and enjoy it as a windowed dressing room. Head upstairs to the top floor where you will enjoy a massive great room with 11 ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, windows on three sides, incredible light and skyline views, and two additional bedrooms or home offices, depending on your needs, plus another full bathroom. A staircase to the unrivaled and private roof deck is off your living room and makes entertaining outside easy all year round. Enjoy a view over the picturesque landmark properties of Cobble Hill with spectacular city and water views in the distance.Situated near Court and Smith Streets, Union Market, Cobble Hill Park, PS 29, amazing restaurants, shops, health clubs, and amenities of all kinds. F train to Smith Street or walk to Borough Hall for every single subway line.Please call us for a private showing of this rare offering.