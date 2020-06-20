All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

374 Clinton Street

374 Clinton Street · (718) 765-3783
Location

374 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The opportunity to live in a 25 wide townhouse with three exposures, 4 to 6 bedrooms, 2700 SF inside, two amazing outdoor spaces, and two parking spaces right next door is a truly unprecedented opportunity. If light, convenience, space, privacy and quiet are what you crave, there is simply no rental in Cobble Hill that can compare to this stunning property. Recently painted, and ready for you to drive up, and move right in. One of the parking spaces is inside a garage, and the other is outside. They are both located in the lot right next to the property for maximum convenience. Immediate occupancy and pet friendly.Enter into the first floor of the duplex where you will enjoy four bedrooms, including an ensuite bedroom/bath with a fireplace, and a second full bathroom. There is even a deck off the master suite for quiet contemplation. Use this floor as 4-bedrooms, or take one of the bedrooms back and enjoy it as a windowed dressing room. Head upstairs to the top floor where you will enjoy a massive great room with 11 ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, windows on three sides, incredible light and skyline views, and two additional bedrooms or home offices, depending on your needs, plus another full bathroom. A staircase to the unrivaled and private roof deck is off your living room and makes entertaining outside easy all year round. Enjoy a view over the picturesque landmark properties of Cobble Hill with spectacular city and water views in the distance.Situated near Court and Smith Streets, Union Market, Cobble Hill Park, PS 29, amazing restaurants, shops, health clubs, and amenities of all kinds. F train to Smith Street or walk to Borough Hall for every single subway line.Please call us for a private showing of this rare offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Clinton Street have any available units?
374 Clinton Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 374 Clinton Street have?
Some of 374 Clinton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
374 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Clinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 374 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 374 Clinton Street does offer parking.
Does 374 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 374 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 374 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 374 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
