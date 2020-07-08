All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 365 UNION Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
365 UNION Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

365 UNION Ave

365 Union Ave · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

365 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
rent controlled
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
rent controlled
Rent Stabilized

Welcome to 365 Union Avenue

Located off the beaten path in Williamsburg, this luxury building sponsors beautiful loft residences unlike anything else.

365 Union Avenue is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. The kitchens are designed for those who enjoy entertaining, boasting stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and spacious countertops. Each residence also features hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, and condo-like finishes. Select units offer private outdoor space.

365 Union Avenue is situated amongst many great conveniences. Enjoy the close proximity to local shops, dining, and favorites such a duckduck, Champs, Sweet Science, Kellogg's Diner, and Sternberg Park. Nearby transportation includes JMZ & G & L trains.

* Pictures are of a similar unit. Photos and virtual tour coming soon. Please review the floor plan with the pictures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 UNION Ave have any available units?
365 UNION Ave has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 365 UNION Ave have?
Some of 365 UNION Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 UNION Ave currently offering any rent specials?
365 UNION Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 UNION Ave pet-friendly?
No, 365 UNION Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 365 UNION Ave offer parking?
No, 365 UNION Ave does not offer parking.
Does 365 UNION Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 UNION Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 UNION Ave have a pool?
No, 365 UNION Ave does not have a pool.
Does 365 UNION Ave have accessible units?
No, 365 UNION Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 365 UNION Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 UNION Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 UNION Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 365 UNION Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 365 UNION Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity