365 UNION Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher rent controlled stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities rent controlled

Rent Stabilized



Welcome to 365 Union Avenue



Located off the beaten path in Williamsburg, this luxury building sponsors beautiful loft residences unlike anything else.



365 Union Avenue is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. The kitchens are designed for those who enjoy entertaining, boasting stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and spacious countertops. Each residence also features hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, and condo-like finishes. Select units offer private outdoor space.



365 Union Avenue is situated amongst many great conveniences. Enjoy the close proximity to local shops, dining, and favorites such a duckduck, Champs, Sweet Science, Kellogg's Diner, and Sternberg Park. Nearby transportation includes JMZ & G & L trains.



* Pictures are of a similar unit. Photos and virtual tour coming soon. Please review the floor plan with the pictures