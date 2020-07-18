All apartments in Brooklyn
360 Butler Street

360 Butler Street · No Longer Available
Location

360 Butler Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 2 bedroom on the Park Slope's most convenient block, everything you could want for only $2500 a month!! Flooded with warm South sunlight welcomes your home. Located in a well-kept postwar 3 unit building near 5th Avenue and all it's wonderful stores and trendy restaurant. You'll love the floor through apartment, washer/dryer in your unit. All this make the apartment most desirable in Park Slope. Hurry before it's gone! Sorry NO pets please.*12 month lease. Parking is available additional $200 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Butler Street have any available units?
360 Butler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 360 Butler Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 Butler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Butler Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 Butler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 360 Butler Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 Butler Street offers parking.
Does 360 Butler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Butler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Butler Street have a pool?
No, 360 Butler Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 Butler Street have accessible units?
No, 360 Butler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Butler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Butler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Butler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Butler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
