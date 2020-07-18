360 Butler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 2 bedroom on the Park Slope's most convenient block, everything you could want for only $2500 a month!! Flooded with warm South sunlight welcomes your home. Located in a well-kept postwar 3 unit building near 5th Avenue and all it's wonderful stores and trendy restaurant. You'll love the floor through apartment, washer/dryer in your unit. All this make the apartment most desirable in Park Slope. Hurry before it's gone! Sorry NO pets please.*12 month lease. Parking is available additional $200 a month