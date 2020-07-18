All apartments in Brooklyn
360 16th Street
360 16th Street

360 16th Street · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Magnificent 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Park Slope! Check out the video and call me: https://youtu.be/duuy2TtHt7I This true 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is located on the 4th floor of in a quiet tree-lined street, just 1.5 blocks away from Prospect Park. Walking distance from local pubs, coffee shops and restaurants. Just 2 block to 15th Street/Prospect Park F,G train, around the corner on 7th Avenue is a stop for the B67, B69. The bedrooms are on the opposite site of this floor trough apartment. Heat and hot water are included in rent, and pets are accepted on approval. Act fast for this will definitely not last long. Contact me today and we can plan the next steps into your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 16th Street have any available units?
360 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 360 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 360 16th Street offer parking?
No, 360 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 16th Street have a pool?
No, 360 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 360 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
