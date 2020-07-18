360 16th Street

Amenities

Magnificent 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Park Slope! Check out the video and call me: https://youtu.be/duuy2TtHt7I This true 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is located on the 4th floor of in a quiet tree-lined street, just 1.5 blocks away from Prospect Park. Walking distance from local pubs, coffee shops and restaurants. Just 2 block to 15th Street/Prospect Park F,G train, around the corner on 7th Avenue is a stop for the B67, B69. The bedrooms are on the opposite site of this floor trough apartment. Heat and hot water are included in rent, and pets are accepted on approval. Act fast for this will definitely not last long. Contact me today and we can plan the next steps into your new home!