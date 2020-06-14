All apartments in Brooklyn
356 Bedford Avenue

356 Bedford Ave · (718) 422-2524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit COMM A · Avail. now

$23,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Grow your business at this grand, brand new constructed commercial space on Bedford Avenue, one of the most desirable and prime retail corridors in NYC! Centrally located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, this amazingly large 3,255 rentable square feet of retail space features a vanilla box outfitted with all brand new mechanicals, plumbing, electrical service and 2 bathrooms. This enormous retail space has up to 50 feet frontage on a trendy, high foot-traffic area surrounded by national retails and trendy boutiques like The Apple Store, Whole Foods, Aveda, Starbucks, lululemon, J. Crew, Levis, Ralph Lauren, Equinox, Corcoran, Duane Reade, Brooklyn Industries, Blue Bottle Coffee and Citi Bank and The Domino Sugar Factory Development. The space is further accentuated by 13ft tall ceiling and skylights. There are options to increase the space even larger, up to 7,657 rentable square feet. It is conveniently close to all major transportation -- J, M, Z, G and L train lines, Williamsburg Bridge, water taxi and the BQE -- as well as being three blocks from the very popular Williamsburgs water front. Be part of an anchor on one the most sought after retail corridors in NYC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
356 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $23,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 356 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
356 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 356 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 356 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 356 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 356 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 356 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 356 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 356 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
