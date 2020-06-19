355 South 4th Street.

Amenities

Williamsburg, large 3 bedroom / 2 baths renovated apartment with windows in the living room! - Just 2 blocks to the @J M Z & 5 min walk to the G trains!Located on South 4th St and Hooper St, right at the Hewes J M Z and 5 minutes walk to the Metropolitan Ave G as well as a short walk to the Montrose Ave L Train! Off Union Ave ton's of bar's cafe's and lot's of fine dining's with all your shopping needs within the 2 block distance!!15 min walk to L train @Bedford and prime Williamsburg.Apartment Features:Hardwood floors, High Ceilings, open kitchen and living room with window's allowing lot's of sunlightLarge bedrooms with large windows and closetsrenovated kitchen with stainless steal appliancesmodern bathrooms with tub and showerNO FEE , Only First month rent and one month security.Good Credit and income required * Guarantor Accepted * Pet Friendly * No Fee rennit3980