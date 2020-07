Amenities

Amazing 2Bedroom in PRIME BUSHWICK ! - Property Id: 311137



Full Video Upon

Request Advertised rent is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease:Gross rent is $2871 .



Brand new, gut renovated Modern apartment in the heart of Bushwick!

This apartment is located just a mere 3 blocks away from Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue L and M train stop.



Tons of shopping and restaurants around. This unit has 2 bathrooms and 2 very spacious king size bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment.Lots of natural light in all the rooms.

Hardwood floors are throughout, an abundance of closet and cabinet spaces.

Stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Split A/C unit in every room controlled remotely.

No Dogs Allowed



