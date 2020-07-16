35 Clarkson Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel doorman bike storage courtyard

Completely renovated one bedroom apartment (including 3 closets) off Prospect Park in historic Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. The bedroom can comfortably fit a Queen size bed plus furniture and the large living room can easily accommodate a large sofa, dining area, and entertainment center. The kitchen has been fully modernized with stainless steel appliances inclusive of a dishwasher and microwave. With laundry in the building as well as bike storage and only 2 blocks from the express train and Prospect Park, this apartment is truly a find.



The building has been modernized and outfitted with a virtual doorman system. There's also a small courtyard available for use plus the location is incredibly convenient as it's within close proximity to multiple grocery stores and transportation.



Historic Prospect-Lefferts Gardens is a must see. From Prospect Park, the Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Museum and weekend street markets, the neighborhood boasts numerous places to explore. Note: Apartment is on the 1st floor.