Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

35 Clarkson Avenue

35 Clarkson Avenue · (973) 919-9448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A-2 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
bike storage
Completely renovated one bedroom apartment (including 3 closets) off Prospect Park in historic Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. The bedroom can comfortably fit a Queen size bed plus furniture and the large living room can easily accommodate a large sofa, dining area, and entertainment center. The kitchen has been fully modernized with stainless steel appliances inclusive of a dishwasher and microwave. With laundry in the building as well as bike storage and only 2 blocks from the express train and Prospect Park, this apartment is truly a find.

The building has been modernized and outfitted with a virtual doorman system. There's also a small courtyard available for use plus the location is incredibly convenient as it's within close proximity to multiple grocery stores and transportation.

Historic Prospect-Lefferts Gardens is a must see. From Prospect Park, the Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Museum and weekend street markets, the neighborhood boasts numerous places to explore. Note: Apartment is on the 1st floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Clarkson Avenue have any available units?
35 Clarkson Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Clarkson Avenue have?
Some of 35 Clarkson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Clarkson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Clarkson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Clarkson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 Clarkson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 35 Clarkson Avenue offer parking?
No, 35 Clarkson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35 Clarkson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Clarkson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Clarkson Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 Clarkson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 Clarkson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Clarkson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Clarkson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Clarkson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Clarkson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Clarkson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
