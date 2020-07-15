345 Humboldt St

Amenities
For videos of all our units go to our instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn
Spacious , Sunny & Recently Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gas, heat and hot water included!
This open space features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances, king size bedroom, huge bathroom with bidet, tons of natural sunlight from 3 exposures & much more!
This amazing space is located just 1-block from Graham Ave, Williamburgs newest & nicest shopping district, and just 2 blocks from the Graham Ave L train.
The Lorimer Avenue G stop is also just 4 blocks away.
Small pets ok on a case by case basis.