345 Humboldt St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For videos of all our units go to our instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn



Spacious , Sunny & Recently Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gas, heat and hot water included!



This open space features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances, king size bedroom, huge bathroom with bidet, tons of natural sunlight from 3 exposures & much more!



This amazing space is located just 1-block from Graham Ave, Williamburgs newest & nicest shopping district, and just 2 blocks from the Graham Ave L train.



The Lorimer Avenue G stop is also just 4 blocks away.



Small pets ok on a case by case basis.