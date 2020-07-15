All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

345 Humboldt St

345 Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

345 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For videos of all our units go to our instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn

Spacious , Sunny & Recently Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gas, heat and hot water included!

This open space features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances, king size bedroom, huge bathroom with bidet, tons of natural sunlight from 3 exposures & much more!

This amazing space is located just 1-block from Graham Ave, Williamburgs newest & nicest shopping district, and just 2 blocks from the Graham Ave L train.

The Lorimer Avenue G stop is also just 4 blocks away.

Small pets ok on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Humboldt St have any available units?
345 Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 345 Humboldt St have?
Some of 345 Humboldt St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
345 Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 345 Humboldt St offer parking?
No, 345 Humboldt St does not offer parking.
Does 345 Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Humboldt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 345 Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 345 Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 345 Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Humboldt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Humboldt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Humboldt St does not have units with air conditioning.
