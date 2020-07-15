345 Eldert St 1

Amenities
345 ELDERT ST 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 221831
NO BROKER FEE!!!
Industrial Loft 2 Bedroom Apartment | Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving.
Welcome to this unique unit features spacious a 15 foot ceiling Huge industrial windows, perfect for artistic living. Both bedrooms are large enough for queen size beds. The apartment features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. This cool and comfy apartment is located in the heart of hip Bushwick!
All pets are welcomed - no fee :)
All GUARANTORS ARE ALLOWED! (Insurent accepted & TheGuarantors accepted)
Amenities Include:
AMAZING ROOF TOP
Laundry in building
Live in Super
Secure Package room
Industrial style building, factory converted lofts
Original freight elevator, can be used for your move in.
Magnificent, large rooftop with city views for days! Lots of room for cool, funky parties, BBQs and hanging out
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221831
Property Id 221831
(RLNE5888821)