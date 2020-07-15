All apartments in Brooklyn
345 Eldert St 1

345 Eldert St · (209) 423-9130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Eldert St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
345 ELDERT ST 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 221831

NO BROKER FEE!!!

Industrial Loft 2 Bedroom Apartment | Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving.

Welcome to this unique unit features spacious a 15 foot ceiling Huge industrial windows, perfect for artistic living. Both bedrooms are large enough for queen size beds. The apartment features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. This cool and comfy apartment is located in the heart of hip Bushwick!

All pets are welcomed - no fee :)
All GUARANTORS ARE ALLOWED! (Insurent accepted & TheGuarantors accepted)

Amenities Include:
AMAZING ROOF TOP
Laundry in building
Live in Super
Secure Package room
Industrial style building, factory converted lofts
Original freight elevator, can be used for your move in.
Magnificent, large rooftop with city views for days! Lots of room for cool, funky parties, BBQs and hanging out
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221831
Property Id 221831

(RLNE5888821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Eldert St 1 have any available units?
345 Eldert St 1 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 Eldert St 1 have?
Some of 345 Eldert St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Eldert St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Eldert St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Eldert St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Eldert St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 345 Eldert St 1 offer parking?
No, 345 Eldert St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 345 Eldert St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Eldert St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Eldert St 1 have a pool?
No, 345 Eldert St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 345 Eldert St 1 have accessible units?
No, 345 Eldert St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Eldert St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Eldert St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Eldert St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Eldert St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
