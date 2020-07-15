345 Eldert St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill

345 ELDERT ST 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 221831



NO BROKER FEE!!!



Industrial Loft 2 Bedroom Apartment | Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving.



Welcome to this unique unit features spacious a 15 foot ceiling Huge industrial windows, perfect for artistic living. Both bedrooms are large enough for queen size beds. The apartment features a fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. This cool and comfy apartment is located in the heart of hip Bushwick!



All pets are welcomed - no fee :)

All GUARANTORS ARE ALLOWED! (Insurent accepted & TheGuarantors accepted)



Amenities Include:

AMAZING ROOF TOP

Laundry in building

Live in Super

Secure Package room

Industrial style building, factory converted lofts

Original freight elevator, can be used for your move in.

Magnificent, large rooftop with city views for days! Lots of room for cool, funky parties, BBQs and hanging out

