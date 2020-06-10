All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

335 Macon Street

335 Macon Street · (917) 548-6196
Location

335 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Lovely Bedford Stuyvesant duplex 1 bedroom with bonus space in a Brownstone on a tree-lined street. This lovely garden one bedroom with recreation room(previously used as a master suite) has lovely features. The large galley kitchen has stainless steel appliance including a Bertazzoni stove, there are awesome rustic touches such as reclaimed wood shelf and vintage back-splash tiles.

Throughout this apt are tiger oak floors. Off to the left of the living room is the master bedroom, which boasts over-sized south facing windows and a brick accent wall. Off to the right of the living room is dining area with windows that face the private garden. The garden is finished with brand new fencing, blue stone gravel, and ready for someone with a green thumb to make it their own. Downstairs is a finished basement, this recreation area was used as an extra large bedroom. This is a flexible space that can easily be used as a playroom, studio/ office or whatever other creative ideas one can come up with for a bonus space.

There is a washer and dryer exclusive for this apartment. Five minute walk to the A/C train and all the cool cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Macon Street have any available units?
335 Macon Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Macon Street have?
Some of 335 Macon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 Macon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 335 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 335 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 335 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 335 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Macon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 Macon Street has units with air conditioning.
