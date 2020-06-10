335 Macon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Lovely Bedford Stuyvesant duplex 1 bedroom with bonus space in a Brownstone on a tree-lined street. This lovely garden one bedroom with recreation room(previously used as a master suite) has lovely features. The large galley kitchen has stainless steel appliance including a Bertazzoni stove, there are awesome rustic touches such as reclaimed wood shelf and vintage back-splash tiles.



Throughout this apt are tiger oak floors. Off to the left of the living room is the master bedroom, which boasts over-sized south facing windows and a brick accent wall. Off to the right of the living room is dining area with windows that face the private garden. The garden is finished with brand new fencing, blue stone gravel, and ready for someone with a green thumb to make it their own. Downstairs is a finished basement, this recreation area was used as an extra large bedroom. This is a flexible space that can easily be used as a playroom, studio/ office or whatever other creative ideas one can come up with for a bonus space.



There is a washer and dryer exclusive for this apartment. Five minute walk to the A/C train and all the cool cafes.