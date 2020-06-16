331 Melrose Street

Amenities

This is a beautiful 2 BR/1 bath apartment in Bushwick, prime location!The unit features a spacious living room, queen sized bedroom, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows for plentiful light.You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues. Local favorites include Mominette, Sea Wolf, Three Diamond Door, Precious Metal, The Rookery, Archie's, Heavy Woods, Idlewild, Clara's, Yours Sincerely, Chuko, Los Hermanos, Wheelhouse.Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Only 4 blocks from the L train at Jefferson Street.**Good credit and income 40x the rent**