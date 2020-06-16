All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
331 Melrose Street
331 Melrose Street

331 Melrose Street · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

331 Melrose Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
This is a beautiful 2 BR/1 bath apartment in Bushwick, prime location!The unit features a spacious living room, queen sized bedroom, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows for plentiful light.You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues. Local favorites include Mominette, Sea Wolf, Three Diamond Door, Precious Metal, The Rookery, Archie's, Heavy Woods, Idlewild, Clara's, Yours Sincerely, Chuko, Los Hermanos, Wheelhouse.Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Only 4 blocks from the L train at Jefferson Street.**Good credit and income 40x the rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Melrose Street have any available units?
331 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 331 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 331 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 331 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 331 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 331 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
