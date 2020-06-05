330 Quincy Street

Amenities
No pets are allowed. Apartment is available September 1, 2020.330 Quincy St. Unit 1 is a spacious renovated two bedroom, one bathroom featuring washer/dryer in unit, recreation room downstairs, shared outdoor space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, queen-size bedrooms with closets, oversized windows, and Northern & Southern exposures.Nestled between Nostrand Avenue and Marcy Avenue, this building is in a prime location in close proximity to the G, A and C trains at Bedford Avenue and Nostrand Avenue. Bedford-Stuyvesant residents enjoy tons of boutique coffee shops and various dining options.1 month rent, 1 month security deposit and broker fee to move-in. Guarantors are allowed on a case by case basis.Email me to find out more information. I look forward to hearing from you!