330 Quincy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar

No pets are allowed. Apartment is available September 1, 2020.330 Quincy St. Unit 1 is a spacious renovated two bedroom, one bathroom featuring washer/dryer in unit, recreation room downstairs, shared outdoor space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, queen-size bedrooms with closets, oversized windows, and Northern & Southern exposures.Nestled between Nostrand Avenue and Marcy Avenue, this building is in a prime location in close proximity to the G, A and C trains at Bedford Avenue and Nostrand Avenue. Bedford-Stuyvesant residents enjoy tons of boutique coffee shops and various dining options.1 month rent, 1 month security deposit and broker fee to move-in. Guarantors are allowed on a case by case basis.Email me to find out more information. I look forward to hearing from you!