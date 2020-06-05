All apartments in Brooklyn
330 Quincy Street

330 Quincy Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
No pets are allowed. Apartment is available September 1, 2020.330 Quincy St. Unit 1 is a spacious renovated two bedroom, one bathroom featuring washer/dryer in unit, recreation room downstairs, shared outdoor space, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, queen-size bedrooms with closets, oversized windows, and Northern & Southern exposures.Nestled between Nostrand Avenue and Marcy Avenue, this building is in a prime location in close proximity to the G, A and C trains at Bedford Avenue and Nostrand Avenue. Bedford-Stuyvesant residents enjoy tons of boutique coffee shops and various dining options.1 month rent, 1 month security deposit and broker fee to move-in. Guarantors are allowed on a case by case basis.Email me to find out more information. I look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Quincy Street have any available units?
330 Quincy Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Quincy Street have?
Some of 330 Quincy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Quincy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 330 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 330 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Quincy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 330 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Quincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
