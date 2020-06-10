All apartments in Brooklyn
330 East 22nd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

330 East 22nd Street

330 East 22nd Street · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 East 22nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a great 2 BD apartment located in Flatbush available to rent as soon as possible.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.

The bedroom is large with great closet space.

The bathroom has ceramic tiles, modern fixtures and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit.

The apartment is located near B/Q at Beverly Rd, 2/5 at Beverly Rd, B/Q at Cortelyou Rd, 2/5 at Newkirk Av, B/Q at Church Av.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 22nd Street have any available units?
330 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 330 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 330 East 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 330 East 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 East 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 East 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 East 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
