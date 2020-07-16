330 Bergen Street

Amenities

RARE Boerum Hill 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with Two Balconies! A keyed elevator opens directly into this sprawling, floor through apartment. Flooded with natural light, the ideal open layout features a spacious living area with built-in bookshelves, a dining area big enough for a REAL dining table that seats 6, and a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a mosaic tile backsplash. There are THREE California closets and one large, multi-purpose, walk-in closet, a washer/dryer and central air conditioning. There is one balcony off of the living room, one off of the master bedroom AND a common roof deck! The large master bedroom also has great built-in bookshelves! All of this just two blocks from the 2,3,4,5,M,N,Q,B,D & R trains to Manhattan and great shopping on 5th and 7th Avenues. NO PETS Please. All utilities are paid by renter.