330 Bergen Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

330 Bergen Street

330 Bergen Street · (917) 701-7340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
RARE Boerum Hill 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with Two Balconies! A keyed elevator opens directly into this sprawling, floor through apartment. Flooded with natural light, the ideal open layout features a spacious living area with built-in bookshelves, a dining area big enough for a REAL dining table that seats 6, and a gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a mosaic tile backsplash. There are THREE California closets and one large, multi-purpose, walk-in closet, a washer/dryer and central air conditioning. There is one balcony off of the living room, one off of the master bedroom AND a common roof deck! The large master bedroom also has great built-in bookshelves! All of this just two blocks from the 2,3,4,5,M,N,Q,B,D & R trains to Manhattan and great shopping on 5th and 7th Avenues. NO PETS Please. All utilities are paid by renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Bergen Street have any available units?
330 Bergen Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Bergen Street have?
Some of 330 Bergen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Bergen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Bergen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 330 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 330 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Bergen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 330 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Bergen Street has units with air conditioning.
