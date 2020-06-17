33 Bond Street

Amenities

*** NO BROKER'S FEE FREE MONTH!!! ***Life at 33 BOND is as vibrant and comfortable as the neighborhood that surrounds it. Innovative and lifestyle-enhancing amenities, specifically tailored to meet the needs of today's creative resident, create the ultimate dwelling experience.33 BOND offers top-of-the-line finishes for all apartments, including elegant white oak floors; floor-to-ceiling windows; and chef's kitchens, specifically designed to suit all cooking needs, with stainless steel appliances and quartz kitchen countertops.Huge Alcove Studio with a Linear Kitchen, Large Living Area, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Ample Closet Space and Sunny Southern Views.Rent advertised is NET EFFECTIVE; the GROSS rent is $3,230.00*** NO BROKER's FEE FREE MONTH!!! ***Escape to your own elevated private park! An elaborately landscaped, expansive outdoor environment with soaring skyline views, or redefine the notion of work-life balance at 33 BOND's exclusive, in-house collaborative work-space replete with charging outlets and even a self-serve coffee kitchenette.With an indoor pet grooming room, resident lounge spaces for entertaining, and a glass-enclosed art pavilion showcasing the latest work from emerging local artists, you can enjoy the best of Brooklyn without ever leaving home.Nestled within a neighborhood trifecta, 33 BOND allows you to immerse yourself within three immediate worlds: Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn. Picturesque Boerum Hill and Cobble Hill present tree-lined streets and historic brownstones, amidst a vibrant and diverse local culture that offers authentic local cuisine from around the world. Downtown Brooklyn invites you to an exciting city life with a thriving artist community and incredible cultural institutions including Brooklyn Academy of Music, BRIC, and the Mark Morris Dance Center.Plus, all roads lead to 33 BOND, because steps away you'll find the A, B, C, G, Q, R, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains.For more information, please call or email us to arrange a visit. We look forward to welcoming you into this amazing building!Pictures of a similar apartment in the same building showcasing finishes.