Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 AM

33 Bond Street

33 Bond Street · (212) 582-2009 ext. 550
Location

33 Bond Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
*** NO BROKER'S FEE FREE MONTH!!! ***Life at 33 BOND is as vibrant and comfortable as the neighborhood that surrounds it. Innovative and lifestyle-enhancing amenities, specifically tailored to meet the needs of today's creative resident, create the ultimate dwelling experience.33 BOND offers top-of-the-line finishes for all apartments, including elegant white oak floors; floor-to-ceiling windows; and chef's kitchens, specifically designed to suit all cooking needs, with stainless steel appliances and quartz kitchen countertops.Huge Alcove Studio with a Linear Kitchen, Large Living Area, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Ample Closet Space and Sunny Southern Views.Rent advertised is NET EFFECTIVE; the GROSS rent is $3,230.00*** NO BROKER's FEE FREE MONTH!!! ***Escape to your own elevated private park! An elaborately landscaped, expansive outdoor environment with soaring skyline views, or redefine the notion of work-life balance at 33 BOND's exclusive, in-house collaborative work-space replete with charging outlets and even a self-serve coffee kitchenette.With an indoor pet grooming room, resident lounge spaces for entertaining, and a glass-enclosed art pavilion showcasing the latest work from emerging local artists, you can enjoy the best of Brooklyn without ever leaving home.Nestled within a neighborhood trifecta, 33 BOND allows you to immerse yourself within three immediate worlds: Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn. Picturesque Boerum Hill and Cobble Hill present tree-lined streets and historic brownstones, amidst a vibrant and diverse local culture that offers authentic local cuisine from around the world. Downtown Brooklyn invites you to an exciting city life with a thriving artist community and incredible cultural institutions including Brooklyn Academy of Music, BRIC, and the Mark Morris Dance Center.Plus, all roads lead to 33 BOND, because steps away you'll find the A, B, C, G, Q, R, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains.For more information, please call or email us to arrange a visit. We look forward to welcoming you into this amazing building!Pictures of a similar apartment in the same building showcasing finishes. bond1610848

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Bond Street have any available units?
33 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 33 Bond Street have?
Some of 33 Bond Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Bond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Bond Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Bond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 33 Bond Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Bond Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 33 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Bond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
