Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

CALL JOE FOR A SHOW! Super Unique 2BR - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS W BEAUTIFUL OAK CEILINGS - STEPS FROM L TRAIN - W/D IN UNIT! This fantastic and Sunny 2BR is located on the heart of Bushwick next to all the night scene and all the good things the neighborhood has to offer.The unit has a combination of great size, wonderful condition and the right price to make it one of the best DEALS in Buswick!From the generous living room, to the massive bedrooms that are on an opposite sides of the apt with the endless closet space along with a decent size and modern kitchen with a Dishwasher, brings the conclusion that this BEAUTIFUL apt is a very rare find that YOU MUST SEE TODAYFor more info and for a private tour please contact Joe from Alpha Properties NYC! alpha280201