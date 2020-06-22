317 Bergen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a big one bedroom apartment !!<br> <br> Plus lots of extras, dishwasher, washer dryer in basement, extra storage in the basement, good natural light from two exposures, large bath with jacuzzi tub, working gas fireplace, pets okay, 4th floor walkup, good amount of closet space, and room for your California King Size Bed plus bedroom furniture. Pics of Similar apartment layout in building.<br> This location is off 3rd Avenue on Bergen Street, so it is near the Atlantic Terminal subways.<br> <br> *Updated photos and video to come