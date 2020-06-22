All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:17 AM

317 Bergen Street

317 Bergen Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a big one bedroom apartment !!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Plus lots of extras, dishwasher, washer dryer in basement, extra storage in the basement, good natural light from two exposures, large bath with jacuzzi tub, working gas fireplace, pets okay, 4th floor walkup, good amount of closet space, and room for your California King Size Bed plus bedroom furniture. Pics of Similar apartment layout in building.&lt;br&gt; This location is off 3rd Avenue on Bergen Street, so it is near the Atlantic Terminal subways.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; *Updated photos and video to come

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Bergen Street have any available units?
317 Bergen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 317 Bergen Street have?
Some of 317 Bergen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 317 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Bergen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 317 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Bergen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
