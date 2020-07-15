All apartments in Brooklyn
313 Wilson Ave
313 Wilson Ave

313 Wilson Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gigantic huge duplex apartment with huge finished basement space and 1.5 baths in brand new building - Prime Bushwick!Near many shops off Myrtle Ave and the M Central Ave or J train Gates Ave Stop, The Myrtle Wyckoff Stop is also near if you need the L or M lines with lots of Dining, Bars and all sorts of retail!Apartment Features:Large bedrooms, easily fits queen beds plus furniture with great windows and closets!Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steal appliances*Gigantic Finished basement space with separate private toilet and separate entrance - Perfect for workspace*Modern 1.5 bathrooms with tub and showerHigh ceilings, central a/c, hardwood flooring, video intercom system,Laundry Room in the building!Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approvalVideo Intercom systemCentral Air and HeatLaundry in buildingshowing by appointments onlyM train at Central Ave | J train at Gates Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Wilson Ave have any available units?
313 Wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 313 Wilson Ave have?
Some of 313 Wilson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 Wilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 313 Wilson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 313 Wilson Ave offer parking?
No, 313 Wilson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 313 Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Wilson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 313 Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 313 Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Wilson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Wilson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 Wilson Ave has units with air conditioning.
