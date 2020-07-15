313 Wilson Ave

Amenities
Gigantic huge duplex apartment with huge finished basement space and 1.5 baths in brand new building - Prime Bushwick!Near many shops off Myrtle Ave and the M Central Ave or J train Gates Ave Stop, The Myrtle Wyckoff Stop is also near if you need the L or M lines with lots of Dining, Bars and all sorts of retail!Apartment Features:Large bedrooms, easily fits queen beds plus furniture with great windows and closets!Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steal appliances*Gigantic Finished basement space with separate private toilet and separate entrance - Perfect for workspace*Modern 1.5 bathrooms with tub and showerHigh ceilings, central a/c, hardwood flooring, video intercom system,Laundry Room in the building!Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approvalVideo Intercom systemCentral Air and HeatLaundry in buildingshowing by appointments onlyM train at Central Ave | J train at Gates Ave