313 Wilson Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gigantic huge duplex apartment with huge finished basement space and 1.5 baths in brand new building - Prime Bushwick!Near many shops off Myrtle Ave and the M Central Ave or J train Gates Ave Stop, The Myrtle Wyckoff Stop is also near if you need the L or M lines with lots of Dining, Bars and all sorts of retail!Apartment Features:Large bedrooms, easily fits queen beds plus furniture with great windows and closets!Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steal appliances*Gigantic Finished basement space with separate private toilet and separate entrance - Perfect for workspace*Modern 1.5 bathrooms with tub and showerHigh ceilings, central a/c, hardwood flooring, video intercom system,Laundry Room in the building!Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed *upon approvalVideo Intercom systemCentral Air and HeatLaundry in buildingshowing by appointments onlyM train at Central Ave | J train at Gates Ave