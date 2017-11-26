307 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

NEW! No Fee and 2 months free** on this bright corner 1-bed apartment.Make your mark in Brooklyn with The Atlantic Stamp Buildingan 8 story modern residence rising up at Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue, the dynamic intersection of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn, four of Brooklyns most beautiful neighborhoods.But its not just its prime location that will make an impression on you. The Atlantic Stamp Building also offers some of the boroughs most urbane studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences. Here, you will discover apartments designed to wow with distinctive touches like Italian cabinetry and porcelain tile in the kitchens and baths, true oak floors, a complete suite of Frigidaire stainless steel appliances for cooking and entertaining in style, and Toto and Kohler fixtures that elevate even the most basic of tasks. Over-sized windows flood your home with light and provide amazing views that can include tree-lined State Street with its historic brownstones, the new spires of downtown Brooklyn, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. A common roofdeck offers a perfect spot for gazing over the rooftops of Brownstone Brooklyn from Park Slop out to New York Harbor and Lady Liberty.Just outside your door, youll discover the cultural playground of Atlantic Avenue, where you can easily spend weekend days exploring the unique shops, cafs, galleries, and avant-garde boutiques youve read about in magazines. Just turn a corner and youll find yourself in the thick of the Smith Streets restaurant row, home to some of the citys best new restaurants and a line-up of hip boutiques. Amid the eclectic local businesses, youll also find big-name players like Trader Joes for groceries; Brooklyn Industries, Urban Outfitters and American Apparel for style; Regal Cinemas for entertainment; and a YMCA and New York Sports Club for workouts.Getting to other parts of Brooklyn or Manhattan is nearly as easy with the nearby F and G and lines at Bergen Street, A and C lines at Hoyt Shermerhorn, and the 4, 5, 2, and 3 lines at Borough Hall. **Net Effective Rent of $2910 advertised, based on 2 months free on a 14 month lease. Actual rent payable is $3495. Offer of free rent for new leases only. Terms and conditions may apply, and subject to change without notice.