307 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

307 Atlantic Avenue

307 Atlantic Avenue · (917) 731-8703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$2,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
NEW! No Fee and 2 months free** on this bright corner 1-bed apartment.Make your mark in Brooklyn with The Atlantic Stamp Buildingan 8 story modern residence rising up at Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue, the dynamic intersection of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn, four of Brooklyns most beautiful neighborhoods.But its not just its prime location that will make an impression on you. The Atlantic Stamp Building also offers some of the boroughs most urbane studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences. Here, you will discover apartments designed to wow with distinctive touches like Italian cabinetry and porcelain tile in the kitchens and baths, true oak floors, a complete suite of Frigidaire stainless steel appliances for cooking and entertaining in style, and Toto and Kohler fixtures that elevate even the most basic of tasks. Over-sized windows flood your home with light and provide amazing views that can include tree-lined State Street with its historic brownstones, the new spires of downtown Brooklyn, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. A common roofdeck offers a perfect spot for gazing over the rooftops of Brownstone Brooklyn from Park Slop out to New York Harbor and Lady Liberty.Just outside your door, youll discover the cultural playground of Atlantic Avenue, where you can easily spend weekend days exploring the unique shops, cafs, galleries, and avant-garde boutiques youve read about in magazines. Just turn a corner and youll find yourself in the thick of the Smith Streets restaurant row, home to some of the citys best new restaurants and a line-up of hip boutiques. Amid the eclectic local businesses, youll also find big-name players like Trader Joes for groceries; Brooklyn Industries, Urban Outfitters and American Apparel for style; Regal Cinemas for entertainment; and a YMCA and New York Sports Club for workouts.Getting to other parts of Brooklyn or Manhattan is nearly as easy with the nearby F and G and lines at Bergen Street, A and C lines at Hoyt Shermerhorn, and the 4, 5, 2, and 3 lines at Borough Hall. **Net Effective Rent of $2910 advertised, based on 2 months free on a 14 month lease. Actual rent payable is $3495. Offer of free rent for new leases only. Terms and conditions may apply, and subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
307 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 307 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 307 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 307 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 307 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
