Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

306 7th Street

306 7th Street · (646) 613-2683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated, sunny Park Slope 2.5 bed, 2 bath rental. Located on 7th Street off 5th Avenue, this flexible floor thru has two bedrooms plus another smaller room with a window that can either be used as a nursery, office or walk-in closet. The gleaming chef's kitchen features custom white wood cabinetry, rich gray quartz countertops and the best stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, W/D, dual ovens, and a garbage disposal. This bright apartment has high ceilings, nice moldings and hardwood flooring throughout. Both baths are renovated with black and white hex tiles.

This is the very best in rental living. Pets ok with approval. Building offers Video intercom and private storage for each unit. This apartment is located on the second floor, just one flight up, of a charming 3-unit townhouse. 2 minutes to the R train at 9th Street, and 5 minutes to the F and G trains at 4th Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 7th Street have any available units?
306 7th Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 7th Street have?
Some of 306 7th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 306 7th Street offer parking?
No, 306 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 7th Street have a pool?
No, 306 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 306 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
