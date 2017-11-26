306 7th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated, sunny Park Slope 2.5 bed, 2 bath rental. Located on 7th Street off 5th Avenue, this flexible floor thru has two bedrooms plus another smaller room with a window that can either be used as a nursery, office or walk-in closet. The gleaming chef's kitchen features custom white wood cabinetry, rich gray quartz countertops and the best stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, W/D, dual ovens, and a garbage disposal. This bright apartment has high ceilings, nice moldings and hardwood flooring throughout. Both baths are renovated with black and white hex tiles.



This is the very best in rental living. Pets ok with approval. Building offers Video intercom and private storage for each unit. This apartment is located on the second floor, just one flight up, of a charming 3-unit townhouse. 2 minutes to the R train at 9th Street, and 5 minutes to the F and G trains at 4th Avenue.