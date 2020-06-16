All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 303 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
303 Columbia Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

303 Columbia Street

303 Columbia Street · (718) 399-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

303 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
Smartly renovated, large 1 BR The open plan kitchen is adjacent to the dining area. Kitchen has all new appliances with dishwasher, quartz counter tops and a modern new tile back splash,This chef's kitchen has a new gas range with a stylish stainless steel vent. Sunny quiet LR has Manhattan views. Large BR has good closets and a ceiling fan. This quiet apartment is In wall A/C ready and has programmable Nest thermostats. Brand new bath too. Only 2 Flights up - Leasing for July 1st. 4 miles to the F&G, approx 650 sq. ft. close to Jalopy, Lucali and the Red Hook Lobster Pound, community gardens, the Brooklyn bridge park, and dedicated bike paths nearby. Heat and hot water are included. Pets upon approval.

Net effective rent on a 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Columbia Street have any available units?
303 Columbia Street has a unit available for $2,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Columbia Street have?
Some of 303 Columbia Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 303 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 303 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 303 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Columbia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Columbia Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 303 Columbia Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity