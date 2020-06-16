303 Columbia Street

Amenities

Smartly renovated, large 1 BR The open plan kitchen is adjacent to the dining area. Kitchen has all new appliances with dishwasher, quartz counter tops and a modern new tile back splash,This chef's kitchen has a new gas range with a stylish stainless steel vent. Sunny quiet LR has Manhattan views. Large BR has good closets and a ceiling fan. This quiet apartment is In wall A/C ready and has programmable Nest thermostats. Brand new bath too. Only 2 Flights up - Leasing for July 1st. 4 miles to the F&G, approx 650 sq. ft. close to Jalopy, Lucali and the Red Hook Lobster Pound, community gardens, the Brooklyn bridge park, and dedicated bike paths nearby. Heat and hot water are included. Pets upon approval.



Net effective rent on a 1 year lease.