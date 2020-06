Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice spacious two bedroom apartment located in a walk up building on the fourth floor. Close to all your shopping needs. Walking distance to all transit. Pics can be sent upon request



(RLNE5408454)