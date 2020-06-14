Amenities

*Please note: This is a lease assignment. Lease is through June 26th, 2021 with the option to re-new. * **Currently offering 1.5 months free on 11 month lease, price listed is net effective. *****Video Tour Available***Welcome to 300 Ashland Place in Fort Greene, a large luxury 1BR/1BA with unobstructed views in the heart of Brooklyn. This modern home features a spacious layout with white oak hardwood floors, in unit Bosch washer/dryer, stainless steel Bosch kitchen appliances, stainless steel countertops, Caesarstone kitchen island, custom closet shelving and finishes, solar shades throughout apartment and bedroom blackout shades, in-sink garbage disposal, Hans Grohe bathroom fixtures, keyless electronic apartment access, large ceiling-height windows with exposures offering great natural light. Not to mention the building itself offers rooftop terrace complete with sun deck, BBQ grills and outdoor seating, a resident lounge, and 24-hour fitness center. All of this, plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!Link to video:Living Spacehttps://vimeo.com/424840054Bedroomhttps://vimeo.com/424839482