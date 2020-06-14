All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

300 Ashland Place

300 Ashland Place · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 31G · Avail. now

$3,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
*Please note: This is a lease assignment. Lease is through June 26th, 2021 with the option to re-new. * **Currently offering 1.5 months free on 11 month lease, price listed is net effective. *****Video Tour Available***Welcome to 300 Ashland Place in Fort Greene, a large luxury 1BR/1BA with unobstructed views in the heart of Brooklyn. This modern home features a spacious layout with white oak hardwood floors, in unit Bosch washer/dryer, stainless steel Bosch kitchen appliances, stainless steel countertops, Caesarstone kitchen island, custom closet shelving and finishes, solar shades throughout apartment and bedroom blackout shades, in-sink garbage disposal, Hans Grohe bathroom fixtures, keyless electronic apartment access, large ceiling-height windows with exposures offering great natural light. Not to mention the building itself offers rooftop terrace complete with sun deck, BBQ grills and outdoor seating, a resident lounge, and 24-hour fitness center. All of this, plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!Link to video:Living Spacehttps://vimeo.com/424840054Bedroomhttps://vimeo.com/424839482

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Ashland Place have any available units?
300 Ashland Place has a unit available for $3,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Ashland Place have?
Some of 300 Ashland Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Ashland Place currently offering any rent specials?
300 Ashland Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Ashland Place pet-friendly?
No, 300 Ashland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 300 Ashland Place offer parking?
Yes, 300 Ashland Place does offer parking.
Does 300 Ashland Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Ashland Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Ashland Place have a pool?
Yes, 300 Ashland Place has a pool.
Does 300 Ashland Place have accessible units?
No, 300 Ashland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Ashland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Ashland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Ashland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Ashland Place does not have units with air conditioning.
