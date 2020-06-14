299 Hart Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave internet access range

Available for a minimum 3 month lease or longer. Apt 3 is the entire 3rd floor of a walk-up in a renovated brownstone on a quiet tree-lined block in Bed Stuy near Williamsburg. Located a short walking distance from the Myrtle avenue subway station (JMZ TRAINS), a large supermarket and a 24/7 laundromat.

The eat-in kitchen has a skylight, table and 3 chairs, a microwave, full size refrigerator and stove with oven, utensils and silverware for 4 people. The living room has its own A/C, sofa bed, cable TV, DVD player and a large window with open view of a garden.

Each of the 2 bedrooms has a doubled sized bed, a wardrobe, a dresser, a desk and chair. Hardwood floors throughout. Linen and towels are provided.

MOST UTILITIES are included in the $2000/month rent: heat, hot and cold water, gas, basic cable and WIFI internet.

Tenant only pays electric.