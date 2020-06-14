All apartments in Brooklyn
299 Hart Street
299 Hart Street

299 Hart Street · (646) 261-6626
Location

299 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Available for a minimum 3 month lease or longer. Apt 3 is the entire 3rd floor of a walk-up in a renovated brownstone on a quiet tree-lined block in Bed Stuy near Williamsburg. Located a short walking distance from the Myrtle avenue subway station (JMZ TRAINS), a large supermarket and a 24/7 laundromat.
The eat-in kitchen has a skylight, table and 3 chairs, a microwave, full size refrigerator and stove with oven, utensils and silverware for 4 people. The living room has its own A/C, sofa bed, cable TV, DVD player and a large window with open view of a garden.
Each of the 2 bedrooms has a doubled sized bed, a wardrobe, a dresser, a desk and chair. Hardwood floors throughout. Linen and towels are provided.
MOST UTILITIES are included in the $2000/month rent: heat, hot and cold water, gas, basic cable and WIFI internet.
Tenant only pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Hart Street have any available units?
299 Hart Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 299 Hart Street have?
Some of 299 Hart Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
299 Hart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 299 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 299 Hart Street offer parking?
No, 299 Hart Street does not offer parking.
Does 299 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 299 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 299 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 299 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 299 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 299 Hart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 299 Hart Street has units with air conditioning.
