Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Gorgeous Studio apartment at the Williamsburg / BedStuy and Bushwick borders! Off the J M Z and G at Flushing Ave and the Myrtle Broadway Express Stop!Spacious Studio with windows!! Access to the buildings Furnished Courtyard!Hardwood floors, Central Air and heat and Dishwasher! This fully modernized unit comes with lots of WINDOWS and a super size closet! All new bathroom and Laundry Room in the building.