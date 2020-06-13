296 Hicks Street

Amenities

Available Immediately - Beautiful Brooklyn Heights townhouse loaded with original charming details like crown moulding and marble fireplaces. With plentiful bedrooms, plus 2 maids rooms, a play area, and a recreation room/in-law/au-pair suite on the garden level, this house has more than enough space for everyone. Flooded with light and a private garden, this is an ideal home for those seeking space and nature in the city. Located in prime Brooklyn Heights near parks, schools, restaurants, public transportation and shopping, this home is your opportunity to experience classic brownstone living in one of the most coveted neighborhoods of New York City.