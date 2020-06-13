All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

296 Hicks Street

296 Hicks Street · (718) 208-1923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

296 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Available Immediately - Beautiful Brooklyn Heights townhouse loaded with original charming details like crown moulding and marble fireplaces. With plentiful bedrooms, plus 2 maids rooms, a play area, and a recreation room/in-law/au-pair suite on the garden level, this house has more than enough space for everyone. Flooded with light and a private garden, this is an ideal home for those seeking space and nature in the city. Located in prime Brooklyn Heights near parks, schools, restaurants, public transportation and shopping, this home is your opportunity to experience classic brownstone living in one of the most coveted neighborhoods of New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Hicks Street have any available units?
296 Hicks Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 296 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
296 Hicks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
No, 296 Hicks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 296 Hicks Street offer parking?
No, 296 Hicks Street does not offer parking.
Does 296 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Hicks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 296 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 296 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 296 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 296 Hicks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Hicks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
