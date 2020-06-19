295 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

Located on the Prospect Heights/Park Slope border is a spacious loft-style 1 bedroom. This unit boasts high ceilings and features new hardwood flooring, new kitchen appliances plus a dishwasher, Large bathroom with skylight. The bedroom fits a queen size bed set and includes a large closet. Windows are large and provide plenty of natural light.



There is no shortage of transportation options. 3 minutes' walk from the apartment will get you to the 7th Ave B & Q train or, the Bergen street 2 & 3 train. The Atlantic Ave terminal 5 min away will get you the 2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N,R Trains, and the Long Island Rail Road.



You'll be in vibrant Prospect Heights close proximity to Park Slope and Fort Green/Clinton Hills literally it's all right there. Walking distance to Brooklyn Museum, Botanical gardens, Grand Army Plaza, Beautiful Prospect Park, BAM, Apple Store, Barclays Center, Atlantic Terminal Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Fulton Mall and bars/ restaurants (Washington Ave, Vanderbilt Ave, Flatbush Ave) and almost anything you want to find.



The apartment is available for immediate move-in.



Video tour is available upon request