Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

295 Flatbush Avenue

295 Flatbush Avenue · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on the Prospect Heights/Park Slope border is a spacious loft-style 1 bedroom. This unit boasts high ceilings and features new hardwood flooring, new kitchen appliances plus a dishwasher, Large bathroom with skylight. The bedroom fits a queen size bed set and includes a large closet. Windows are large and provide plenty of natural light.

There is no shortage of transportation options. 3 minutes' walk from the apartment will get you to the 7th Ave B & Q train or, the Bergen street 2 & 3 train. The Atlantic Ave terminal 5 min away will get you the 2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N,R Trains, and the Long Island Rail Road.

You'll be in vibrant Prospect Heights close proximity to Park Slope and Fort Green/Clinton Hills literally it's all right there. Walking distance to Brooklyn Museum, Botanical gardens, Grand Army Plaza, Beautiful Prospect Park, BAM, Apple Store, Barclays Center, Atlantic Terminal Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Fulton Mall and bars/ restaurants (Washington Ave, Vanderbilt Ave, Flatbush Ave) and almost anything you want to find.

The apartment is available for immediate move-in.

Video tour is available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
295 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 295 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
295 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 295 Flatbush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 295 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 295 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 295 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 295 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 295 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 295 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Flatbush Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
