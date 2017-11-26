All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

294 6th Avenue

294 6th Avenue · (917) 826-2273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

294 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
For virtual tour please follow this link: https://youtu.be/jEdD8Pt7m9AWelcome home to this beautiful two bedroom, two bath, fully renovated, 1441 square foot duplex with fully finished recreation room to use as additional living space, playroom or 3rd bedroom, private 183 square foot patio and in unit W/D! Enter under the stoop of a stately brownstone on lovely 6th Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets to the proper entry foyer, complete with two large floor to ceiling storage closets. Once inside, the open living, kitchen and dining room offers ample space to relax, with lovely light throughout the day. The brand new kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances including a large french door fridge with bottom freezer and ice maker, dishwasher, and 36 inch 5 burner gas range with built-in microwave and fan. The new cabinets offer quiet close drawers and doors, as well as under cabinet and in cabinet lighting for those that are glass fronted. It has been finished with a classic subway tile backsplash and offers plenty of space for the addition of a butcher block island, while still offering room for a small dining table. Original plaster ceilings, gracious molding and handsome inlaid floors elevate this main living space.Beyond the Living Room lies a hallway with an additional floor to ceiling storage unit, which doubles as a full pantry. The first full bathroom is also off this hallway and features double medicine cabinets and vanity for ample storage, a heated towel rack, and a tub/shower combo with clean and simple subway tiles. The two back bedrooms are quiet and restful, overlooking the apartment's private patio. The larger of the two fits a queen bed and two to three dressers easily, and has ample closet space. This makes a perfect master bedroom, or would be an ideal spot for a shared kids' bedroom. The smaller bedroom provides access to the backyard, and makes a lovely nursery or home office, or a kid's room with twin bed.Through the hall, one comes to a small landing, perfect for a desk, reading nook or additional storage space before heading down to the fully finished recreation room. This flex space features a large walk-in closet, oversized vented, gas, washer/dryer, and brand new full bathroom with attractive ceramic tile floor and subway tiled stall shower. The space would make an ideal master suite, should one choose to use the upstairs bedrooms for kids, or make this space a playroom or kids bedroom. Alternatively, the space could double as a spacious additional living room. There is also an additional storage room and shared under stoop storage, making every inch usable. Back upstairs, the covered bluestone patio is great for al fresco dining, entertaining and relaxing!The location could not be better, with PS 321 just one block away and local favorites like Stone Park, The Gate, Calexico, Gristmill, Song, Bareburger, Blue Bottle Coffee, Katsuei and Hungry Ghost, as well as JJ Byrne playground, the farmer's market and Washington Park all within a two block radius. In addition, Key Food, Whole Foods Union Market and the Food Co-op are all within 4 blocks, making shopping a breeze. The apartment is in the heart of Park Slope, equidistant from the F/G at 7th & 9th, the B/Q at 7th & Park, the R at Union & 4th, and the 2/3 at 6th & Bergen. The owners live upstairs and act as your own live-in super, available should anything need repair or attention, and also handling garbage removal, snow shoveling and landscaping. Heat and hot water are included, but smoking is not allowed in or on the property. Sorry, no dogs, but cats are welcome! First month's rent as well as one month security deposit are required at lease signing. 12 or 24 month options available! Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 6th Avenue have any available units?
294 6th Avenue has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 294 6th Avenue have?
Some of 294 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
294 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 294 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 294 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 294 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 294 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 294 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 294 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 294 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 294 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
